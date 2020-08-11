China auto sales in July rise 16.4%, fourth month of gains By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s auto sales in July climbed up 16.4% from a year previously, the fourth successive month of gains as the world’s most significant automobile market comes off lows struck throughout the nation’s coronavirus lockdown.

Disclaimer:

wish to advise you that the information included in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex costs are not offered by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore costs might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, suggesting costs are a sign and not suitable for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any obligation for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.

Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on the details consisting of information, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals included within this site. Please be completely notified relating to the dangers and expenses related to trading the monetary markets, it is one of the riskiest financial investment kinds possible …



Read The Full Article