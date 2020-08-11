China auto sales in July rise 16.4%, fourth month of gains By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s auto sales in July climbed up 16.4% from a year previously, the fourth successive month of gains as the world’s most significant automobile market comes off lows struck throughout the nation’s coronavirus lockdown.
Sales increased to 2.11 million cars, according to information from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
