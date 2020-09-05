China auto revenue, profit likely flat this year, official says By Reuters

© Reuters. Newly manufactured cars are seen at a port in Dalian
TIANJIN, China (Reuters) – China’s auto industry will likely maintain steady revenues and profits this year despite slight declines in production and vehicle sales, a government official said on Saturday, as the world’s biggest car market recovers from the impact of COVID-19,
Cai Ronghua, senior official at National Reform and Development Commission, made the remarks to an industry conference hosted by China Automotive Technology and Research Center in Tianjin.
China’s auto sales, the world’s biggest, have been recovering since April after the pandemic hit the market hard early in the year.
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any…