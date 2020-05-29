China’s National People’s Congress voted to approve a decision to enact a highly controversial national security law in Hong Kong, a move that critics say threatens basic political freedoms and civil liberties in the semi-autonomous territory. CNN’s Steven Jiang reports. #CNNi #CNN #News
China approves decision to enact Hong Kong national security law
