China approves $67.9 billion of urban railway projects in Greater Bay Area: Securities Times

By
Jasyson
-


BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state coordinator has actually authorized numerous urban railway projects worth 474.1 billion yuan ($6791 billion) in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, the Securities Times reported on Tuesday.

Those projects will have an overall length of 775 kilometres, the main media stated.

