China announces $2 billion in virus help at WHO assembly – Panorama

China will present $2 billion over two years to combat the coronavirus pandemic, President Xi Jinping mentioned Monday, The Associated Press reported.

The European Union’s 27-member bloc and different international locations, in the meantime, referred to as for an impartial analysis of WHO’s preliminary response to the coronavirus pandemic “to review experience gained and lessons learned.”

In a speech to the World Health Assembly, Xi mentioned China had supplied all related outbreak knowledge to WHO and different international locations, together with the virus’ genetic sequence, “in a most well timed vogue.”

“We have shared control and treatment experience with the world without reservation,” Xi mentioned. “We have done everything in our power to support and assist countries in need.”

The $2 billion over the following two years will help COVID-19 response efforts, notably in creating international locations, Xi mentioned.

The EU decision proposes that the impartial analysis needs to be initiated “at the earliest appropriate moment” and may, amongst different points, study “the actions of WHO and their timelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.”