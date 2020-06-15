China and North Korea ramping up their nuclear weapons arsenals: report

“China is in the middle of a significant modernization of its nuclear arsenal. It is developing a so-called nuclear triad for the first time, made up of new land- and sea-based missiles and nuclear-capable aircraft,” the think tank said, adding that “North Korea continues to prioritize its military nuclear program as a central element of its national security strategy.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. drew down its massive arsenal from 6,185 warheads to 5,800, while Russia reduced theirs from 6,500 to 6,375, according to the institute.

The report says that, over all, the global stockpile of nuclear weapons dropped by approximately 465 warheads over the last year, to 13,400.

“The decrease in the overall number of nuclear weapons in the world in 2019 was largely due to the dismantlement of retired nuclear weapons by Russia and the USA — which together still possess over 90 percent of global nuclear weapons,” it said.

It noted, however, that both countries have “extensive and expensive programs underway to replace and modernize their nuclear warheads, missile and aircraft delivery systems, and nuclear weapon production facilities.”

“Both countries have also given new or expanded roles to nuclear weapons in their military plans and doctrines, which marks a significant reversal of the post-Cold war trend towards the gradual marginalization of nuclear weapons,” it added.