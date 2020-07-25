China accuses US of ‘petty tricks’ and ‘Cold War mindset’ after Pompeo’s speech

“We once again urge the U.S. to immediately retract its wrong decision and create necessary conditions for bringing the bilateral relationship back on track,” he included.

CHINA SAYS US IS CLOSING HOUSTON CONSULATE BASED ON ‘VICIOUS SLANDER’

The Trump administration’s choice to close the consulate came after reports emerged of submits being burned in the consulate yard previously today. Houston authorities and fire-fighters reacted to reports of smoke increasing from the yard and noticeable trash bin on fire, however were not permitted to go into the properties due to jurisdictional rights.

The State Department reacted by approving the consulate 3 days to stop operations and abandon the properties.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus informed Fox News the choice to close the consulate was “to protect American intellectual property and Americans’ private information.”

Pompeo then offered a scathing speech at the Nixon Library Thursday and called the Houston consulate a “hub of spying and IP theft,” including that the relationship in between China and the U.S. had actually significantly altered considering that President Nixon’s 1972 journey to China– which marked a shift towards an unified relationship in between the 2 nations.

SINGAPOREAN GUY PLEADS GUILTY TO PERFORMING AS TRICK REPRESENTATIVE FOR CHINESE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

“The old paradigm of blind engagement with China simply won’t get it done,” Pompeo stated. “We must not continue it. We must not return to it.”

“President Reagan handled the Soviets on the basis of ‘trust however validate.’ When it concerns the CCP [Communist Party of China], I state, “mistrust and validate,” Pompeo stated, symbolizing a modification in the relationship.

“China noticed that Pompeo chose the Richard Nixon Presidential Library as the venue to deliver his speech,” Wenbin stated throughout Friday’s interview.

“On the U.S. side, President Richard Nixon started the process of normalizing China-U.S. relations, a contributor to the development of bilateral relationship,” the representative stated. “However, for those US politicians who have been making and spreading lies and rumors against China, history is a fair judge.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nixon’s see in 1972 was the very first U.S. governmental see considering that the Communist celebration took hold of the federal government in 1949.

“We urge the U.S. government to discard its Cold-War mindset and ideological bias, view China and China-U.S. relations in a fair manner, refrain from negative words and deeds, and create conditions for bringing the bilateral relationship back on track,” Wenbin stated Friday.

The Chinese federal government closed an American consulate in Chengdu, China Friday, more than likely in retaliation for the Houston consulate closure.