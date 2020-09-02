China accuses India of conducting ‘flagrant provocations’ as simmering border standoff heats up

In a declaration Tuesday, a representative for the Chinese Embassy in India stated that Indian forces had “conducted flagrant provocations” over the weekend “which again stirred tension in the border areas.”

According to China, Indian soldiers intentionally crossed the 2,100 mile-long (3,379 kilometer) de facto border in between the 2 nations, understood as the Line of Actual Control, near Pangong Tso, a tactically situated lake some 14,000 feet (4.2 kilometers) above water level in the Himalayas.

China and India have actually been sparring over the location that surrounds the lake considering that the 2 combated the very first of a number of border wars in 1962. The Line of Actual Control, which travels through Pangong Tso, was developed in the wake of the initial dispute, however it’s not a specificborder Though it reveals up on maps, India and China do not settle on its accurate area and both frequently implicate the other of exceeding it, or looking for to broaden their area.

Tuesday’s remarks are the current in a string of allegations and counter allegations. On Monday , India’s Defense Ministry leveled an unclear charge versus the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, implicating its soldiers of performing “provocative military movements to change the status quo.”

The Defense Ministry stated that Indian soldiers preempted Chinese military activity and …

