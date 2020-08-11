China accused of seeking to turn Taiwan into ‘the next Hong Kong’ | China News

Taiwan deals with a significantly hard position as China pressures the democratic island to accept conditions that would turn it into the next Hong Kong, its leading diplomat informed checking out United States Health Secretary Alex Azar on Tuesday.

Azar showed up in Taiwan on Sunday as the highest-level United States authorities to go to in 4 years, a journey condemned by China which declares the island as its own.

Chinese fighter jets on Monday briefly crossed the mean line of the delicate Taiwan Strait, and were tracked by Taiwanese anti-aircraft rockets, part of what Taipei views as a pattern of harassment by Beijing.

Azar’s journey to Taiwan has actually likewise accompanied a more crackdown in Chinese- ruled Hong Kong, where, on Monday, authorities jailed media magnate Jimmy Lai under a difficult brand-new nationwide security law.

“Our life has become increasingly difficult as China continues to pressure Taiwan into accepting its political conditions, conditions that will turn Taiwan into the next Hong Kong,” Foreign Minister Joseph Wu stated at a joint media look with Azar in Taipei.

United States Heath Secretary Alex Azar and Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu hold a joint press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, August 11, 2020 [Ann Wang/ Reuters]

China has actually proposed a “one country, two systems” design of autonomy to get Taiwan to accept its guideline, much as it utilizes in Hong Kong.

The proposition has actually been declined in Taiwan by all significant celebrations and the federal government.

Wu stated Taiwan was fortunate to have buddies like Azar in the United States to …