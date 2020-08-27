Chimpanzee expected to give birth at the St. Louis Zoo this fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo.– An 18-year-old chimp chimpanzee at the Saint Louis Zoo is anticipating a child this fall.

“We are very excited to announce one of our chimpanzees, Utama, is pregnant. Expecting a baby in the fall,” stated Helen Boostrom, zoological supervisor of primatesat the Saint Louis Zoo “Chimpanzees have an eight-and-a-half-month pregnancy and there’s a lot of maternal care that is involved. They have a birth interval of six to seven years between infants and it’s been quite a while since we’ve had a baby here at the zoo, so we’re very excited.”

This will be Utamu’s 2nd kid. The zoo states that she provided birth to her very first child in September 2019, which, regrettably, was stillborn or passed away soon after birth.

Zookeepers are watching on this 18-year-old chimp.

“Utamu came with her mom when she was younger chimpanzee,” Boostrom stated. “She came in 2007 and she, her mother Rosebud and another, Beauty, were introduced to the group in 2007 and 18 is about an adult. The average lifespan is in their 40s. We do have Rosebud and Beauty in their late 40s, so they can live longer.”

Kijana, a 28-year-old male, is the presumed dad. A blood test will be done after the child chimp is born to identify the dad due to the fact that there are other males …