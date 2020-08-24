‘Chilwell to Chelsea? Money talks!’ – Adams can see left-back leaving Leicester in £50m deal

The previous Foxes employer thinks another valued possession might bid goodbye to the King Power Stadium as rumours concerning a transfer develop

There is every possibility that Ben Chilwell will leave Leicester for Chelsea in the present transfer window, states Micky Adams, as “money talks” and the Blues are stated to have ₤ 50 million ($ 65m) on the table.

Goal has actually discovered that the England global left-back is closing in on a big-money relocation to Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard has actually recognized Chilwell as his next leading target, with Chelsea ready to invest greatly in fresh faces as they look for to require their method back into Premier League title contention.

Adams thinks Leicester will unwillingly bow to pressure when it comes to another valued possession, with the Foxes having formerly unloaded the similarity N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire to domestic competitors.

“It’ll be down to Chilwell. The power is always with players,” previous Leicester employer Adams informed the Daily Star. “If he gets his head turned by Chelsea, then money talks.

“Leicester are no different to anyone else. If they feel the cash is too good to turn down, then he’ll go.”

With Chilwell apparently edging his method towards the exits at the King Power Stadium, Adams confesses that Brendan Rodgers will require to get imaginative in order to keep …