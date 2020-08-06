Chilly weather greets early starters at quiet PGA Championship By Reuters





SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – The PGA Championship, golf’s very first significant of 2020, started on Thursday amidst chilly and quiet conditions at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco where Tiger Woods was amongst the early starters on a course near viewers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The competition usually does not gather anywhere near the very same attention as golf’s 3 other blue-riband occasions however was getting the marquee treatment this year as it is the very first significant championship because the July 2019 British Open.

The early morning wave, numerous outfitted in long sleeves and some using beanies, were welcomed by mainly cloudy skies and temperature levels around 55 degrees Fahrenheit (12 degrees Celsius) at a course where thick rough and tight fairways is anticipated to challenge the world’s finest golf players.

Woods, whose just PGA Tour occasion because February was a share of 40 th at the Memorial Tournament in mid-July, started his mission for a 16 th significant championship in the business of four-times significant winner Rory McIlroy and world top Justin Thomas.

While Woods generally draws the most significant galleries in the sport, on Thursday he was presented at his opening hole to utter silence as the course was closed to viewers to avoid spread of the unique coronavirus.

The four-times PGA …