Chilling pictures emerge of woman who was allegedly murdered by her housemate and dumped by motorway

Chilling pictures have actually emerged of a woman gladly presenting around Sydney prior to she was murdered and dumped beside a highway.

Qi ‘Kathy’ Yu, 28, was eliminated by her housemate Shuo Dong, 20, at their sharehouse in Campsie, south-west Sydney, on June 8,2018

Ms Yu’s body was then discovered concluded and on the side of the M1 motorway near Mount Ku-Ring-Gai in Sydney’s north-west 47 days after she vanished.

Chilling imagined have actually emerged of Qi Yu, 28, presenting around Sydney (Bondi Beach imagined) prior to she was murdered and dumped by the side of a highway in June 2018

Ms Yu (imagined) was last seen on June 8, 2018 where it is thought she entered a battle with housemate Shuo Dong, 20, at their sharehouse in Campsie, south-west Sydney

Ms Yu’s (imagined) body was discovered near the M1 motorway at Mount Kuring-Gai in July 2018

The pictures were sent as proof in the Supreme Court of NSW and revealed Ms Yu smiling with a hat and ice cream in front of BondiBeach

She likewise postured with a big cone of gelato inside an ice cream store.

Another image revealed Ms Yu using a graduation cap and dress at the University of New South Wales.

The 28- year-old shown up in Australia in 2009 and finished a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering and and a Masters in Telecommunication at UNSW.

A last image saw Ms Yu presenting with 2 soft toys in front of a pen of livestock, looking like the Sydney Royal EasterShow

Dong pleaded guilty to killing Ms Yu in the NSW Supreme Court on December 4.

Detectives stated look for ‘charge for murder’ were made on Dong’s phone 2 days prior to the murder.

Ms Yu relocated to Australia in 2009 and studied at the University of New South Wales

Pictured: Police recuperating Ms Yu’s body which was discovered in bushland in north-west Sydney

Pictured: The Campsie system where Ms Yu dealt with her killer and another woman housemate

Agreed truths mentioned he likewise made 18 look for bushland locations like the Royal National Park and Ku-Ring-Gai

The court heard Dong invested the night of June 8 quarreling with Ms Yu over cutting the lease brief and bond cash he owed her.

Ms Yu’s moms and dads, who were talking to her from China by means of WeChat, might hear the argument in the background when the power to the system was shut down.

Zhihe Yu and Qin He later on called a neighbour to examine their child and Dong notified the neighbour that Ms Yu was out for supper.

Dong and Ms Yu’s 3rd housemate stated she got back and discovered blood-like spots in the house.

Dong’s phone was utilized to look for instructions back from Mount Colah to Campsie At about 10.30 pm that night.

Dong (imagined) admitted to Ms Yu’s murder at the NSW Supreme Court in December 2019

Police discovered Ms Yu’s body near that area of the motorway on July 25, 2018 utilizing information from Dong’s phone.

She was found in a gully at Mount Ku-Ring- gai and a t-shirt including Dong’s DNA was covered securely around her neck.

Ms Yu’s moms and dads spoke up at his sentencing hearing on Monday and stated their child thought Australia was a safe nation without any bad individuals.

‘She did not understand much about the wicked phenomena in society,’ they stated in their victim effect declaration provided to the NSW Supreme Court.

‘Qi’s weak point was that she had no sense of danger from other individuals.

‘Her experience from years of Australian life was that Australia was great for whatever, great individuals, great air, great food, great environment, and great others.’

The sentencing hearing will continue prior to Acting Justice Peter Hidden inAugust