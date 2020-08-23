Chilling Footage Shows Vicious Unprovoked Attack On 60-Year-Old California Homeless Man

A scary video is going viral today, revealing a 60-year-old homeless man being completely beaten in California in an unprovoked attack, and authorities are now asking the general public for aid in discovering the criminals.

Tim Richardson was sitting outside a 7-Eleven corner store in Twentynine Palms on Monday when a boy approached him and started stomping on him for no factor. The whole attack was recorded on security footage, which revealed the man going out of a black automobile and after that running back after the attack.

Richardson stated later that he had actually never ever seen the man previously, which he didn’t do anything to provoke the attack. Thankfully, he was not seriously hurt in the pounding, according to The Blaze.

Local homeowners stated that Richardson does not panhandle, which he is typically seen assisting the small companies by sweeping up for them. His buddies are desperate to discover the individual who did this to him, and to bring the man to justice.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department launched the following press release about the event: