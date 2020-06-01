Chilling Footage Shows Portland Mob Beat Up Unconscious Man: ‘Black Lives Matter, F*ggot’

A horrifying video goes viral this weekend displaying a mob in Portland, Oregon viciously beating a person unconscious after he tried to assist one other man who had been assaulted for bringing an American flag to a protest.

The video was filmed at a protest over the demise of George Floyd, who was killed in police custody on Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was captured by journalist Andy Ngo, who captioned it, “On 30 May 2020, a man brought an American flag to the antifa/BLM protest (later riot) in Portland. He is confronted and then sucker-punched by a man wearing a “F— Trump” shirt. The mob rushed in to beat him. He by no means let go of the flag. Portland Police didn’t assist.”

Portland: A person tried to assist the person carrying a US flag who was getting overwhelmed on the bottom at yesterday’s antifa/BLM riot. They chased him away and kicked him within the face when he was unconscious on the bottom: #Antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/xqKTYT5tPl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 31, 2020

“Knocked his motherfuckin’ ass out,” one protester could be heard taunting within the video, whereas one other yells, “Black lives matter, faggot.”

Violence has erupted throughout America over the demise of Floyd regardless that Derek Chauvin, the officer who was seen kneeling on his neck, has been arrested for his position within the homicide. President Donald Trump additionally instantly referred to as for the Department of Justice to analyze the demise, but radical left-wingers have nonetheless taken this chance to launch chaos and violence everywhere in the nation.

What occurred to Floyd is a travesty, however additionally it is a tragedy that his demise is getting used as an excuse to incite violence and hate throughout America. There isn’t an excuse for violence and looting, and those that are utilizing his demise to do that must be ashamed of themselves.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on May 31, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

