Chilling Footage Shows Mob Attack 17-Year-Old Chili’s Hostess Over Social Distancing Guidelines

A scary video is going viral today revealing a 17- year-old Chili’s hostess getting viciously assaulted by an upset mob that was presumably infuriated by the dining establishment’s social distancing guidelines.

The event happened on Sunday at a Chili’s in Baton Rouge,Louisiana Kelsy Wallace, a straight-A high school trainee who operates at the dining establishment as a hostess, informed WAFB-TV that all of it began when the females ended up being upset after they were informed they could not all sit at the very same table.

“My general manager and my other managers tell us we cannot sit a table bigger than six because of the corona. We are supposed to separate them,” statedWallace “And they got upset, so the first thing I did was go get my manager.”

Unfortunately, the scenario just intensified from there.

“But then one girl come and she just hit me; we just started fighting,” Wallace stated. “And all everybody who they was with just started hitting me, and the lady who pushed me first, she takes the wet floor sign, cocks back, and hits me with it in my eye.”

Chilling cellular phone footage shows simply how violent and deranged the mob actually was.