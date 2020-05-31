Chilli, lime and coconut ice lollies recipe

A mild kick of chilli cuts by means of the sweetness of coconut, backed with lime and coriander. It sounds bizarre, however works! If you’re utilizing wood lolly sticks in DIY moulds akin to yogurt pots, permit the combine to freeze for about an hour earlier than plunging within the sticks, or they received’t stand straight.

Basic sugar syrup

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes

MAKES

About 150ml

INGREDIENTS

200g caster sugar

100ml boiling water

METHOD

Put the sugar in a small pan with the boiling water. Bring again to the boil, stir effectively and flip off the warmth. Cover and depart to chill. Store in a jar. This will maintain for a few month.

Chilli, lime and coconut ice lollies

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus freezing

MAKES

Four 85ml lollies

INGREDIENTS

½ x 400ml tin low-fat coconut milk

Grated zest and juice of 1 lime

four tbsp primary sugar syrup

1 purple chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

1 tbsp finely chopped contemporary coriander

½ giant mango

METHOD