Chilled Casey can only tip his hat to Morikawa By Reuters

©Reuters PGA: PGA Championship – Final Round



SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Paul Casey came close to ending up being the very first Englishman in more than a century to win the PGA Championship on Sunday however at the end of the day he mored than happy to tip his hat to the abundant skill of young champ CollinMorikawa

Casey was ideal in the thick of it at the top of a congested leaderboard over the last 9 holes only for Morikawa to run far from the pack with a splendid eagle at the par-four 16 th.

The American went on to seal his maiden significant champion at the 2nd effort, leaving Casey 2 shots behind in a share of 2nd location and still looking for his initially win after teeing off at 64 of golf’s huge 4 competitions.

“I played phenomenal golf and there’s nothing I would change. I’m very, very happy with how I played,” 43- year-old Casey informed press reporters after shooting a four-under 66 in the last round.

“Great mindset. Stayed really calm and remained in today. Wasn’t enough. The marvelous shots Collin struck like on 16 to make eagle, you have to tip your cap.

“When he turned up on trip not that long earlier, those people who were taking note like myself understood that this was something unique, and he’s shown it today.”

Four months without competitive golf …