Chile´s Pinera vows crackdown after nine-year-old injured by gunfire in Araucania By Reuters





SANTIAGO (Reuters )-Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Saturday highlighted an attack in the nation ´ s Araucania area that resulted in the injury of a 9-year-old lady, stating it was a factor to punish violent discontent in Chile ´ s south.(* )area, long shaken

The simmering dispute in between the native by and the Mapuche federal government, has actually seen a spike Chilean arson attacks on trucks and factories in current months.in on

Early early morning, a 9-year old lady was struck Saturday a roaming pellet when her daddy ´ s cement truck was assaulted by a minimum of 4 armed guys on a regional highway, cops stated. by stated

“The example of this girl will help us maintain the strength…to find and punish the terrorists who hesitate at nothing, and are capable of injuring a 9-year-old girl,” Pinera a telecasted declaration.in kid is presently being dealt with for severe injuries

The a healthcare facility in, in Temuco south-central in, regional media reported.Chile was not right away clear who, if anybody, had actually declared credit for the attack.

It ´ s Chile informed press reporters on Public Ministry it had actually introduced an examination.Saturday is house to a lot of the 1.7 million native

Araucania that liveMapuche in Chile activists there state their lands are progressively …Indigenous