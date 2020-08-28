Chilean police officer arrested over blinding of woman during 2019 protests By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Protest versus Chile’s federal government in Santiago



By Natalia A. Ramos Miranda

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – A Chilean unique forces captain has actually been arrested for attack in relation to an event in which a woman was blinded by a tear gas cylinder during the enormous social protests that rocked the nation in 2019.

Fabiola Campillai, a student firemen and mom of 3 kids, was waiting on a bus to operate in a southern residential area of the capital Santiago onNov 26 when she was struck in the face by a police- problem cylinder.

She was one of 2 Chileans left entirely blind and more than 400 who suffered eye damage after being struck by projectiles fired during the in some cases violent protests over inequality that started in October in 2015 and abated with the arrival of the coronavirus in March this year.

Earlier this month, 2 police officers were fired for stopping working to offer emergency treatment to Campillai and, in one case, making incorrect declarations about what took place, according to police.

On Thursday night, detectives from the police Human Rights Squad apprehended one of the 2 officers, unique forces captainPatricio Maturana

In a tweet, the district attorney’s workplace explained him as “the primary accused in relation to the major injuries …