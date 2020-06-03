Chile earthquake: 6.8 magnitude tremor hits southwest of San Pedro de Atacama

An magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck northern Chile early Wednesday morning, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) mentioned.

The quake struck at a depth of 145 km (90 miles), GFZ added.

The US Geological Survey positioned the quake’s epicentre about 62 km southwest of San Pedro de Atacama.

There have been no rapid studies of casualties or harm.

More follows…