Children’s ward closes after all staff forced to self-isolate due to positive coronavirus test

A children’s ward at a hospital in Lancashire has been temporarily shut as dozens of its staff were forced to self-isolate after a colleague tested positive for coronavirus.

The paediatric ward at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary closed on Thursday after 38 staff from the department were told to self-isolate.

Patients have been transferred 45 miles to Furness General Hospital in Barrow.

The temporary shutdown is believed to be the first significant closure of a unit in the NHS triggered by new test and trace procedures to halt the spread of coronavirus infections.





Under regulations issued two weeks ago, healthcare workers “must self-isolate” if told to do so by the NHS test and trace service.

Officials say the shutdown also affecting outpatient services is probably to maintain place until at least next Tuesday.

Shahedal Bari, medical director at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS trust, said: “Following a positive test result of staff within a healthcare facility and consistent with government guidance, 38 members of staff from the paediatrics department at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary are actually self-isolating in the home.

“It is essential to observe that this is not an outbreak and there is no risk to patients.

“We will continue to work with staff, patients and their families to ensure patients continue to get the most useful care possible and will keep consitently the situation under review.

“The safety of patients and staff is our utmost priority and we are following national Public Health England guidance regarding personal protective equipment, social distancing, and correct hand hygiene.

“We are encouraging all of our staff to be extra vigilant with infection control practices and have produced clear guidance on working safely during Covid-19.”

NHS sources told The Independent staff had to self-isolate for 14 days when they were contacted under the test and trace programme run by Public Health England, leading to concerns other units will undoubtedly be similarly affected in future.

The programme, which includes been operational since the end of May, is designed to minimise community transmission of the virus by tracing close contacts of anyone who tests positive.

Official advice says: “If you have had close recent contact with someone who has Covid-19, healthcare workers must self-isolate if the NHS test and trace service advises you to do so.”

Staff wearing personal protective equipment are not counted as close contacts.