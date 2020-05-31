Children of former Azeri security chief acquired luxury UK properties | UK news

A string of luxury properties, together with a £17m house close to Harrods, have been acquired by the kids of Azerbaijan’s former security chief, an investigation has revealed.

Eldar Mahmudov was dismissed as nationwide security minister by a presidential order in 2015. No official rationalization was given for his elimination.

Now, caches of buyer information hacked from the Cayman National Bank (Isle of Man) Ltd (CNBIOM) in November 2019, and subsequently printed on-line, reveal that Mahmudov’s household has constructed up an estimated €100m enterprise and property empire.

Almost all of its property have been acquired by way of firms linked to Mahmudov’s son, Anar, 36, and his daughter, Nargiz Mahmudova, 31.

The information reveal that in June 2016 a compliance supervisor at CNBIOM drafted an inside memo a couple of community of “connected entities” linked to Britannia Group Ltd that have been all Mahmudov firms.

“I have serious concerns about this a/c [account] and overall relationship without even looking at the transactions,” the supervisor wrote.

The following month, the financial institution filed a disclosure with the Financial Intelligence Unit within the Isle of Man, citing the territory’s Proceeds of Crime Act 2008.









Eldar Mahmudov, Azerbaijan’s former nationwide security minister, was dismissed by presidential order in 2015. Photograph: Pawel Kula/EPA



Between October 2014 and July 2015, the financial institution, primarily based within the Cayman Islands, famous Anar Mahmudov had made deposits price nearly £14m into Britannia Group Ltd’s accounts.

A joint investigation of the leaked knowledge by reporters from the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, Finance Uncovered and Transparency International reveals that, among the many properties acquired by the siblings utilizing the “connected entities” recognized by CNBIOM, have been two workplace blocks in Poole and Bournemouth, valued at £13.5m.

The investigation additionally reveals that Anar Mahmudov holds the deeds to a four-storey property in Pont Street, Knightsbridge, purchased for £17.35m.

Anar Mahmudov’s mother-in-law, Zamira Hajiyeva, was famously discovered to have spent greater than £16m in Harrods. Her husband, Jahangir Hajiyev, the chairman of Azerbaijan’s state financial institution, was arrested for embezzlement in 2015 and later jailed.

After Hajiyev was charged and Eldar Mahmudov dismissed, CNBIOM shut down the Mahmudov-linked accounts. “It is now important that there is full transparency and the source of wealth for these investments is investigated,” mentioned Duncan Hame, Transparency International UK’s Director of Policy.

Lawyers for Anar and Nargiz Mahmudov informed Finance Uncovered that the household’s wealth might be traced again to an ancestor, Aslan Ashurov, who made his fortune within the 19th century. They mentioned the siblings’ property have been all correctly registered and accounted for and that Anar Mahmudov was a profitable businessman in his personal proper.

The cache of leaked paperwork included a letter explaining that Anar’s wealth was derived from his aunt, Elmira Mahmudova, who established an oil and development agency in Baku.

The investigation discovered that the Mahmudovs additionally personal properties and corporations in Majorca, Luxembourg and Lithuania.

CNBIOM mentioned in an announcement that “it is conscious at all times of its responsibilities with regard to money laundering… and has always cooperated fully with the authorities in relation to suspicious transactions or criminal or regulatory investigations.”

The Mahmudovs’ lawyer was approached by the Observer however didn’t reply.

Additional reporting by James Dowsett and Claire Peters