Children must go back to school, but…. (opinion)

I coach youth soccer. I love helping my players develop their skills and watching the joy they get from playing. After losing the entire spring season to the pandemic, I was thrilled when we were given the go ahead by the state to resume training our teams again. Training was a little different — physically distanced, no scrimmages, limited group size — but we were back on the field, in our happy place.

On the first day of training you could see in the players’ faces how excited they were to see their friends. How happy they were to have a ball at their feet. Nothing has changed in the last two weeks of training — they (and I) are thrilled to be there. And we all knew that this physically distanced training was just a blip in time. Massachusetts has done incredibly well at suppressing cases, and all the coaches (and I) believed that on July 6 the restrictions would be lifted, and normal training and games would begin.

But we didn’t get the green light. The state determined that some team sports, soccer included, were high risk for infection. Our return to real play has been paused, seemingly indefinitely.

Outdoors, the virus can dilute in the air, making activities somewhat safer . Soccer has some close-range interactions, but, because the players play a specific position, there aren’t that many interactions. And we have all heard that children are not as likely as adults to have adverse outcomes from infection.

