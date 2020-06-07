Children in care at risk from new lockdown rules with demand for review of ‘unjustified’ cuts

Children in care are at risk from “unjustified” rules which have stripped again visits and inspections through the pandemic, a watchdog is warning – calling for them to be revoked instantly.

In an interview with The Independent, Anne Longfield, the youngsters’s commissioner for England, stated the nation’s most weak kids had been now much less protected, together with from sexual abuse by grooming gangs.

Emergency laws, which water down sure safeguards concerning youngsters in care, had been launched to assist councils cope with coronavirus. They are attributable to keep in place till at least September, however Ms Longfield stated: “I think they should be revoked now – I don’t think they are necessary or justified.”

Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

The commissioner revealed worrying examples of failings by native authorities that had reached her desk, for the reason that rules got here into drive – “without public scrutiny” – at the top of April.

One youngster anxious about their care was informed “we don’t do complaints anymore”, whereas a second in care left dwelling to stay elsewhere, however the council “did not notice for weeks”.

Watch extra

“There is a potential for children in care not to be given the protection they need and for them to be put at greater risk,” Ms Longfield stated.

“For some, that means they are at greater risk of grooming or exploitation, especially older children in semi-independent accommodation.”

The criticism comes as one youngsters’s charity launched a High Court authorized motion in opposition to the “dangerous” laws, warning decades-old safeguards had been “snatched away”.

One requirement lifted – for a six-monthly review of a baby’s care – has been traced again to the manslaughter of a 12-year-old by his foster carers manner again in 1944.

left Created with Sketch.



proper Created with Sketch.



1/23 Nancy holds palms with Nichollette and Ryan as she experiences contractions in a birthing tub Reuters 2/23 Nancy Pedroza, 27, who’s pregnant, sits subsequent to Ryan Morgan, 30, her accomplice and father to their unborn youngster, as they chill out at Pedroza’s guardian’s home in Forth Worth, Texas, the place they at the moment stay, through the coronavirus outbreak Reuters 3/23 Nancy Pedroza attends an appointment with her licensed midwives Susan Taylor, 40, who checks her abdomen, and Amanda Prouty, 39, in Taylor’s dwelling workplace at her home Reuters 4/23 Nancy takes a brisk stroll to try to velocity up her contractions with Ryan and her midwives close to Taylor’s dwelling the place Pedroza plans to provide delivery Reuters 5/23 Nancy receives help from Nichollette Jones, her doula Reuters 6/23 Nancy experiences contractions Reuters 7/23 Nancy is supported by Ryan and Nichollette as she experiences contractions whereas labouring at the house of Pedroza’s licensed midwife, Susan Taylor Reuters 8/23 Nancy lies on a mattress in entrance of Ryan as he helps to pump her breastmilk to try to velocity up her contractions Reuters 9/23 Nancy experiences contractions as Susan lies on a mattress Reuters 10/23 Nancy embraces Ryan Reuters 11/23 Nancy is supported by Ryan as she experiences contractions in a birthing tub Reuters 12/23 Nancy experiences contractions Reuters 13/23 Nancy in a birthing tub Reuters 14/23 Nancy is positioned onto an ambulance stretcher to be taken to hospital by paramedics, after her unborn youngster’s heartbeat dropped from 130 beats per minute to 30 Reuters 15/23 Nancy is carried on an ambulance stretcher to be taken to hospital by paramedics Reuters 16/23 Nancy is carried into an ambulance on a stretcher Reuters 17/23 Nancy holds her one-day outdated new child son, Kai Rohan Morgan Reuters 18/23 Nancy breastfeeds her new child son at the home of her mother and father, the place they’re at the moment dwelling Reuters 19/23 Susan Taylor positions Kai for {a photograph} at his new child screening Reuters 20/23 Amanda Prouty and Susan Taylor conduct a new child screening for Kai at Kai’s maternal grandparents’ home Reuters 21/23 Susan takes two-day outdated Kai’s temperature whereas checking if he has tongue tie, an oral situation that may probably trigger points with feeding Reuters 22/23 Nancy and Ryan clip the fingernails of their two-day outdated son Reuters 23/23 Kai, who is 2 days outdated and is experiencing jaundice, is positioned in the daylight by his mom Nancy Reuters

1/23 Nancy holds palms with Nichollette and Ryan as she experiences contractions in a birthing tub Reuters 2/23 Nancy Pedroza, 27, who’s pregnant, sits subsequent to Ryan Morgan, 30, her accomplice and father to their unborn youngster, as they chill out at Pedroza’s guardian’s home in Forth Worth, Texas, the place they at the moment stay, through the coronavirus outbreak Reuters 3/23 Nancy Pedroza attends an appointment with her licensed midwives Susan Taylor, 40, who checks her abdomen, and Amanda Prouty, 39, in Taylor’s dwelling workplace at her home Reuters 4/23 Nancy takes a brisk stroll to try to velocity up her contractions with Ryan and her midwives close to Taylor’s dwelling the place Pedroza plans to provide delivery Reuters

5/23 Nancy receives help from Nichollette Jones, her doula Reuters 6/23 Nancy experiences contractions Reuters 7/23 Nancy is supported by Ryan and Nichollette as she experiences contractions whereas labouring at the house of Pedroza’s licensed midwife, Susan Taylor Reuters 8/23 Nancy lies on a mattress in entrance of Ryan as he helps to pump her breastmilk to try to velocity up her contractions Reuters

9/23 Nancy experiences contractions as Susan lies on a mattress Reuters 10/23 Nancy embraces Ryan Reuters 11/23 Nancy is supported by Ryan as she experiences contractions in a birthing tub Reuters 12/23 Nancy experiences contractions Reuters

13/23 Nancy in a birthing tub Reuters 14/23 Nancy is positioned onto an ambulance stretcher to be taken to hospital by paramedics, after her unborn youngster’s heartbeat dropped from 130 beats per minute to 30 Reuters 15/23 Nancy is carried on an ambulance stretcher to be taken to hospital by paramedics Reuters 16/23 Nancy is carried into an ambulance on a stretcher Reuters

17/23 Nancy holds her one-day outdated new child son, Kai Rohan Morgan Reuters 18/23 Nancy breastfeeds her new child son at the home of her mother and father, the place they’re at the moment dwelling Reuters 19/23 Susan Taylor positions Kai for {a photograph} at his new child screening Reuters 20/23 Amanda Prouty and Susan Taylor conduct a new child screening for Kai at Kai’s maternal grandparents’ home Reuters

21/23 Susan takes two-day outdated Kai’s temperature whereas checking if he has tongue tie, an oral situation that may probably trigger points with feeding Reuters 22/23 Nancy and Ryan clip the fingernails of their two-day outdated son Reuters 23/23 Kai, who is 2 days outdated and is experiencing jaundice, is positioned in the daylight by his mom Nancy Reuters

Labour has compelled a Commons debate on the controversy subsequent Wednesday, protesting that ministers had “not produced any evidence” to indicate the relaxations are wanted.

The newest information on Brexit, politics and past direct to your inbox

The laws, rushed by as a result of of the “extraordinary pressure on local authorities”:

* Allow social employees to contact youngsters dwelling in care, or privately fostered, as quickly as “reasonably practicable” – moderately than inside one week initially, and each six weeks for the yr after that

* Relax necessities to review care plans – depriving youngsters of the chance to boost issues and have them independently scrutinised

* Allow youngsters to be locked up in care houses if they’re exhibiting signs of coronavirus – with out, it’s feared, clear steering for monitoring this

* Scrap month-to-month unbiased visits to youngsters’s houses – and twice-yearly Ofsted inspections – offered “reasonable endeavours are made”

* Remove the requirement for unbiased panels to approve foster carers and adoption placements

* Allow native authorities to approve anybody as a short lived foster carer who meets necessities – moderately than solely somebody linked to a baby, similar to mates or household.

Read extra

Ministers stated they had been wanted as a result of of fears that care workers can be struck down by the pandemic and compelled to isolate, creating shortages.

But Ms Longfield stated this had not occurred and criticised the unique choice, saying: “The focus was not on the most effective pursuits of youngsters, it was on the system and the suppliers of it.

“It didn’t give the impression that children were centremost in anyone’s priorities – when all of this should be based on the best interests of children, especially those that the state has such a high level of responsibility over.”

Enver Solomon, chief govt of the Just For Kids Law group of youngsters’s charities, echoed the criticism, saying: “These are children who have already received great trauma in their lives and now they will find it more difficult to cope by themselves.”

The software for a judicial review has been launched by the charity Article 39, which says it has recognized 65 separate removals, or dilution, of protections – some of which is able to survive even when the laws are eliminated in September.

It has accused ministers of smuggling by “deregulation on steroids”, arguing it’s the fourth such try and chill out youngsters’s social care rules since 2016.

“The legal protections snatched away were carefully built up from the 1940s onwards and the government’s actions are dangerous”, stated Carolyne Willow, Article 39’s director.

“They were the culmination of decades of children’s experiences, testimony, learning and positive social work. Terrible failures to protect children are also a significant part of that history.”

And Tulip Siddiq, Labour’s spokeswoman for youngsters, stated: “These changes are unnecessary and could put children in harm’s way. They must be revoked immediately, or at the very least withdrawn pending proper safeguards and scrutiny.”

The division for schooling declined to answer the youngsters’s commissioner’s criticisms and name for fast revocation of the laws.