Children have the right to participate in rallies, including political rallies, the RA Human Rights Defender Kristine Grigoryan announced in the National Assembly.

“This directly ensures that the child’s opinion is taken into account and involved in the best approaches and rights,” he said.

According to the Human Rights Defender, however, in any case any right of the child should not be preferred or subordinated.

The most important principle, according to Kristine Grigoryan, is the best interest of the child.

“Parents, guardians, persons responsible for the child by law should best assess and guide the child to exercise this right consciously,” said the RA Ombudsman.

He considered it painful when children appear in the staff and are targeted in political gatherings.