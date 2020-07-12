Childcare becomes essential as more parents head back to work

The babysitting business is booming through the coronavirus pandemic.

ROGERS, Ark. — During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the babysitting business is booming. Childcare providers need more nannies than ever before.

With children spending more time in the home, and my parents heading back to work or continuing to work at home, there’s been a surge running a business for childcare providers.

“Childcare providers are essential in the community for families to go back to work,” Michelle Wynn, co-director of Child Care Aware of Northwest Arkansas, said.

Child Care Aware Northwest Arkansas is an organization that helps families find childcare providers. They are putting a focus on training providers through the pandemic because families are demanding them.

“We’ve ramped up our training hours for childcare providers through zoom, so definitely still meeting their needs,” Wynn said.

Leslie Manthel works at the University of Arkansas and it has been a home based job for recent years months. She says having a nanny at home allows her to get work done.

“It frees up my day. That way, I can actually focus on my work, and not try and do two tasks and wear two hats at once,” Manthel told 5NEWS.

Wynn says Child Care Aware of Northwest Arkansas can also be providing training for parents during this time. The group can also be donating cleaning supplies to childcare providers.

