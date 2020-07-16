Image copyright

Unicef Image caption



A boy is vaccinated against measles in Samoa last year – many such programmes this season have been disrupted by the pandemic





The pandemic has led to a sharp fall in the amount of children all over the world being vaccinated, the UN says.

The decline in immunisation against diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough on the first four months of the year could be the first in nearly three decades.

World Health Organization head Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said vaccines were a hugely powerful public health tool.

He said the suffering and death brought on by children missing vaccines could dwarf that caused by the herpes virus.

Immunisation programmes in three-quarters of the more than 80 countries that responded to a UN survey have been disrupted, Unicef and the WHO said.

They said the disruptions were linked to deficiencies in personal protective equipment for health workers, travel restrictions, low health worker staffing levels and a reluctance to set off, all of which saw programmes curbed or turn off.

By May this year at the very least 30 measles vaccinations campaigns had been cancelled or were at risk.

Measles outbreaks were already rising before the pandemic struck, with 10 million people infected in 2018 and 140,000 deaths, most of whom were young ones, according to UN data.

Unicef head Henriette Fore said the coronavirus had made routine vaccinations a “daunting challenge”.

“We must prevent a further deterioration in vaccine coverage… before children’s lives are threatened by other diseases, she said, adding: “We can’t trade one health crisis for still another.”

This will inevitably cost lives

By Richard Warry, assistant health editor, BBC News

Disruption to the world wide immunisation programme is extremely bad news, especially for the world’s poorest countries. It is estimated that immunisations save up to 3m lives a year by protecting young ones against serious diseases.

The Unicef programme is specifically targeted at young ones who would otherwise struggle to receive good quality healthcare, but even though vaccines now protect more children than in the past, millions of young ones still go without protection, and it is estimated that significantly more than 1.5m people die each year from diseases that vaccines could prevent.

Experts believe that low immunisation rates among poor and marginalised children seriously compromise most of the gains produced in other areas of maternal and child health, so major disruption on the scale outlined in this new report will inevitably are expensive of lives.

Coronavirus has consumed a large amount of healthcare resources global as the international community has focused on efforts to combat the lethal impact of the virus.

It has also made delivery of healthcare difficult, particularly in poorer countries where supply chains have already been disrupted, facilities and protective equipment could be basic, and fear of being infected has put people off attending clinics.

But diseases such as for instance measles, diphtheria, and cholera are already rising, underlining the urgency of finding methods to tackle this issue.

Progress on immunisation had been already stalling ahead of the pandemic, the UN agencies said.

In 2019 not quite 14m young ones – over fifty percent of them in Africa – did not get life-saving vaccines against diseases such as measles and diphtheria.

Two-thirds of these were in 10 countries: Angola, Brazil, DR Congo, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, and The Philippines.

World’s worst measles outbreak kills 6,000

Meanwhile, historically high rates of immunisation had fallen in Latin America and the Caribbean, the UN said, with immunisation coverage falling by at the very least 14 percentage points in Brazil, Bolivia, Haiti and Venezuela in the last decade.

“The likelihood that a child born today will be fully vaccinated with all the globally recommended vaccines by the time she reaches the age of five is less than 20 percent,” Unicef and the WHO said.