Child slave’s grave vandalised in apparent revenge attack for Colston statue

Two headstones marking the grave of a man born into slavery have been smashed in an apparent “retaliation attack” in Bristol following the toppling of slave trader Edward Colston’s statue.
A message left in chalk on nearby flagstones said: “Now look at what you made me do. Stop protesting. Leave Elliott’s grave alone. Put Colston’s statue back or things will really heat up.”
The Grade II-listed, brightly painted memorial to Scipio Africanus is situated in St Mary’s churchyard in Henbury, Bristol.
Enslaved as a servant in the 7th Earl of Suffolk’s home, Scipio Africanus – named so either by the Earl or even a previous “owner” – died aged 18 in 1720. Names of Roman origin were usually chosen for enslaved people.
Marvin Rees, the mayor of Bristol, described the memorial as an “iconic piece of Bristol’s history” which was “smashed in two”.
He added: “We just don’t desire to go down the route. We don’t desire to go down this tit-for-tat invisible attacks on each other.
“The opportunity is always to really showcase to the nation and to the entire world that we really are a city which has the ability to live with huge difference; our own differences in who we are, our difference in understanding and experience of the entire world.
“I just hope and pray that that’s the route we take, and my appeal to Bristolians is that this is the kind of city we defend – one that we can uphold as a real example to the rest of the country and the world.”
Avon and Somerset Police said it believed the incident occurred in the initial eight hours of Wednesday, adding that the investigation is in its early stages. Officers have completed house-to-house and CCTV inquiries, the force said.
The mention of the “Elliott” in the message left by the desecrated grave is probably a mention of the music hall star GH Elliott, who performed because the Chocolate Coloured C**n.
His grave stone, alongside that of fellow music hall star Alice Banford who also wore blackface, was taken from St Margaret’s Church in Rottingdean, East Sussex over its “deeply offensive” inscription, including his stage name.
Council opposition leader Mark Weston agreed the destruction of Africanus’s grave was most likely a “retaliation attack” in a Facebook post topped “WHERE WILL THIS END…”
“I am deeply saddened by what is happening,” he wrote. ”We have seen war memorials defaced and statues vandalised and I have to wonder where this may end.
“Our history is not simple, and an individual’s actions are rarely clear cut. Our nation’s past is an intricate web of greatness, atrocity, heroism and villainy. We have good people who do bad things, bad people that occasionally strive for redemption and every thing in between.
“This confusion becomes especially evident as we apply the lens of modern morality to the actions of centuries past.”
Historic protests following the US police killing of George Floyd have ignited a heated national debate about British colonialism and imperialism. Protesters pulled the 125-year-old statue of Colston from its plinth and dumped it in to Bristol harbour, near a bridge named in honour of enslaved man Pero Jones.
Four days later, Bristol City Council retrieved the statue, which will be displayed in a museum alongside placards from the Black Lives Matter protest.
Images showed that both gravestones commemorating Scipio Africanus have been covered up in an attempt to avoid further damage.
Mr Rees said the council was launching a history commission “because part of the tension in Bristol has been about how we wrestle with our history”. He hopes that providing a “fuller story” of the city will boost residents shared comprehension of “who we are”.
Additional reporting by PA