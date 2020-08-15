Child pornography pops up on Oklahoma City Zoom call

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)– More and more individuals are holding virtual conferences as a method to socially distance while at work.

Unfortunately, it became a troubling encounter for one Oklahoma City law practice.

An affidavit reveals the law practice set up a Q&A session by means of Zoom back in May, which was open to the general public.

Someone called “Christine” signed up with the conference and beginning revealing graphic video of a guy sexually attacking a child.

The conference was then stopped and Oklahoma City cops and Zoom began examining the occurrence.

Focus Marketing Owner Patrick Allmond states “Zoom bombing” has actually altered considering that this occurrence took place.

“It was pretty easy. It really was and fortunately, Zoom has hopped on this and it’s gotten harder and harder. I think it still might be possible,” Patrick Allmond stated.

Online video apps like Zoom are capturing on to these so called “Zoom bombers” and including more securities.

“The tech companies I would say aren’t really responsible so much but just have to make it not so easy and make sure they respond when something happens,” Allmond stated.

Allmond states there are things you can do to safeguard yourself, consisting of constantly upgrading to the current software application.

“Whether it’s running system updates, firewall software updates or Zoom …