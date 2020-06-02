Child is rushed to hospital in an air ambulance after ‘falling from a high window’

A baby has been rushed to hospital in an air ambulance after falling ‘from top’, police have confirmed.

Officers have been referred to as to Walworth, South London, at 7.31pm and the kid, whose gender and age are unknown, was airlifted to hospital ‘for evaluation’.

London’s Air Ambulance was seen touchdown in Nursery Row Park simply earlier than 8pm.

A spokesman for Metropolitan police advised MailOnline: ‘A baby fell from top at 1931hrs at an deal with in King & Queen Street, SE17.

‘The baby has been taken to hospital for evaluation. No crime scene is in place.’

One witness revealed they noticed the kid fall from a window, though this is unconfirmed.

More to observe.