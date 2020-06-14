Child health experts warn of devastating long-term effects on pupils

School closures are putting a generation of young ones at risk of obesity, health chiefs warned last night.

They said lack of exercise might have devastating long-term consequences when one in five pupils are already extremely overweight.

‘We have to get kids back again to school when we can because of their health,’ said Russell Viner, who leads the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health. ‘Everybody in the nutritional world is concerned.’

Most of the ten million pupils from Reception to Year 10 will soon be off school for at the very least six months – from March to September – because of the pandemic.

Professor Viner, who is on the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, added: ‘We talk endlessly concerning the risks of transmission of Covid, and that is incredibly essential, but it is not the only thing.

Health chiefs have warned that school closures and lack of exercise could have devastating long-term consequences for pupils. (Stock image)

Russell Viner (pictured on Good Morning Britain), who leads the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, said the risk-balance equation for children is all about the risks of perhaps not being in school and poor mental health, poor sleep and potentially lack of exercise and obesity

‘The risk-balance equation for young ones is about the risks of not being in school and poor mental health, poor sleep and potentially lack of exercise and obesity.’

Professor Jonathan Valabhji, NHS chief for diabetes and obesity, said the lockdown would only worsen the country’s weight problem.

Their warnings came as:

Just 36 virus deaths were recorded in 24 hours – the lowest toll since lockdown began;

Boris Johnson urged the united states to ‘shop with confidence’ when non-essential stores reopen today with huge price cuts;

Ministers are preparing to drop the two-metre rule by the end of the month;

The boss of Ofsted said social distancing in schools was an aspiration not an absolute requirement;

Campsite owners said they’d been given no advice about how to open with social distancing;

Travel and hospitality bosses accused Priti Patel of ‘presiding over disaster’ with her border quarantine policy;

Rishi Sunak warned of hardship ahead.

Schoolchildren eat in segregated zones at Kempsey Primary School in Worcester amid the coronavirus pandemic

A child is given hand sanitising gel as they arrive L’Ecole de Battersea, a completely independent French bilingual school in London

The Government last week abandoned plans for many primary school children to go back before the summer holidays.

Some secondary groups are restarting this week but caps on class sizes are causing problems. It means that most pupils as much as GCSE age will have been at home for almost six months by the time they’re going back in September.

Professor Viner said: ‘The concern is if this really persists in the long run, or stops people being active together.

‘It is very likely that young ones and young adults are getting significantly less exercise activity as a nation. We know that for a lot of children and young people, they do not particularly exercise but they obtain activity from daily living.

‘That’s walking to school, walking around at school, moving between classes, kicking a football along with your mates. That’s how most children burn up energy. But that’s not happening for almost all of young ones. In lockdown, most haven’t been able to accomplish this.’

He said that the good exercise habits some families adopted at the start of the lockdown may well have faded.

Over a fifth of Year 6 children aged ten and 11 already are classed as clinically obese according to NHS figures. The impact of school closures on childhood obesity will never be known for quite a while because the National Child Measurement programme, which records weights in Reception and Year 6, has been paused.

Caroline Cerny of the Obesity Health Alliance, a coalition of over 40 health organisations, said: ‘There is some evidence that childhood obesity increases when kids are out of school for the six-week summer break and it’s really likely that people could visit a similar effect as a result of lockdown measures.’

Tam Fry, chairman of the National Obesity Forum, said: ‘I greatly fear that Professor Viner is correct and worry that we may possibly never discover how much weight they are piling on.

‘Children put weight on in the summertime even when they will have every chance to exercise however the lockdown without their friends to play with will surely take its toll.’

Professor Viner, who is a paediatrician and adolescent doctor at University College London’s Institute for Child Health, said that although families were eating fewer takeaways, the snack cupboard ‘was always available’.

He added: ‘For some families they will focus more on healthy eating and not venturing out, but for the others, the very poor, that pushes them in to food insecurity and the lowest priced food may be the least healthier.

‘If you have really no money, the lowest priced thing is massive packs of really unhealthy food.’

