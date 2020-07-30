Child dies, 700 others poisoned by shawarma in Jordan – Middle East Monitor

A 5- year-old kid passed away and over 700 others were struck with gastrointestinal disorder after taking in cut-price shawarma from a dining establishment in Baqa’ a district, northwest of the Jordanian capital Amman.

The Jordanian Health Ministry revealed on Tuesday that 100 individuals were confessed to medical facilities suffering gastrointestinal disorder.

Later, Jordan’s Health Minister Saad Jaber stated 826 individuals had actually been hospitalised with gastrointestinal disorder. “So far, 321 people are still in hospitals, all in a stable condition apart from four cases who are in intensive care. All those affected said they had eaten meals from the same restaurant,” he included.

Local media stated the dining establishment had actually used the meals at one dinars ($ 1.4), half the routine rate resulting in the high consumer end up.

The Jordanian Health Ministry stated laboratory tests revealed a germs in the meat and poultry utilized to make the sandwiches.

