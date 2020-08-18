Chiefs will open Arrowhead Stadium at diminished capacity

The Kansas City Chiefs will allow a limited amount of fans attend games at Arrowhead Stadium.

The NFL is giving the 2020 season a go, despite the ongoing presence of the coronavirus across the globe. Teams have adjusted to the new protocols when it comes to players and coaches entering the facility and the running of training camp. As for fans, some NFL organizations have said they won’t allow them into stadiums this year due to the potential spread of COVD-19.

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that they will have fans inside Arrowhead Stadium, but only at a 22 percent capacity. The announcement comes after receiving approval from Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas, health director Dr. Rex Archer and EMS medical director Dr. Erica Carney.

Arrowhead Stadium will be spaced out to limit fan interactions

The Chiefs say that all fans must wear a mask if they want to attend the game. Even so, the Chiefs will also be handing out commemorative masks for the first three home games. Additionally, portions of the stadium and parking lot will be spaced out to enforce social-distancing practices. Hand-sanitizing stations will be installed across Arrowhead, and all transactions will be cashless.

The maximum capacity of Arrowhead Stadium is over 76,416 people, which means with this latest proposal, the…