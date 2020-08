Chiefs to prohibit fans from wearing headdresses, American Indian-themed face paint

FOR A FAN FAVORITE– THE TOMAHAWK SLICE. >> IT WILL BE THE EXACT SAME INTEREST IN CHIEFS KINGDOM THIS FALL BUT THE CULTURE WILL, APPEARANCE DIFFERENT. NO HEADDRESSES INSIDE ARROWHEAD. AND NO INDIAN-THEMED FACE PAINT, EFFECTIVE RIGHT AWAY. >> THEY’RE DEFINITELY REVEALING THAT THEY CARE WHICH THEY ARE LISTENING. >> EMMITT MONSLOW IS CHEROKEE AND CHOCTAW. >> YOU CAN STILL COMPROMISE IN TODAY’S ENVIRONMENT. >> THERE’S An AGREEMENT THAT THIS IS THE RIGHT RELOCATION. THIS INSTRUCTIONS, THAT IT IS SOME DEVELOPMENT MADE, BUT THERE IS STILL A WAYS TO GO. >> TYLER JONES IS A LOCAL AMERICAN SPORTS RADIO HOST IN LAWRENCE. >> THE NEXT STEP FOR THIS COMPANY IS GOING TO BE TO EVENTUALLY ELIMINATE THE CHOP, WHICH I WOULD IMAGE WOULD BE SOMETHING THAT THEY DO DOWN THE LINE. I DON’T THINK IT CAN OCCUR OVER NIGHT. >> In The Meantime, THE CHIEFS STATE THE CHOP STAYS, BUT WILL BE DISCUSSED IN THE FUTURE. MANY DON’T DESIRED IT TO GO. >> I BELIEVE THAT IT’S RIDICULOUS IN A SENSE AND A METHOD TO PROGRAM ASSISTANCE AND A METHOD TO GET THE CROWD ENGAGED. ASIDE FROM THAT, LIKE IT’S NOT MALICIOUS IN INTENT. >> THE CHIEFS WILL THINK ABOUT FUTURE ADJUSTMENTS TO THE DRUM DECK. THE CHIEFS SAY SOME THINGS WON’T ALTER. THE TRUE BLESSINGS OF THE 4 INSTRUCTIONS, AND THEY STILL STRATEGY TO W.

Chiefs to prohibit …

Source link