Chiefs tease a very exciting addition to Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium will be including some decors prior to the regular-season opener.

The Kansas City Chiefs are less than 2 weeks far from hosting the Houston Texans in the NFL’s 2020 season opener.

That difference constantly goes to the group who won the Super Bowl, which Kansas City did back in February when beating the San Francisco 49ers. Prior to the opener, the Chiefs social networks group chose to tease their fanbase with a statement on Friday.

Kansas City published a video of an aerial cam shot panning far from Arrowhead Stadium with the caption, “A New Addition., Saturday Aug. 29” The statement was unclear, however ESPN’s Adam Teicher exposed that the Chiefs will be raising their Super Bowl champion banner at the end of practice and will do the very same throughout their season opener onSept 10.

Chiefs are going to be raising their brand-new champion banner at the end of practice. They’ll do it once again prior to theSept 10 opener. https://t.co/H0DaTzCDLy — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) August 28, 2020

Chiefs flaunting their champion ahead of season opener

With NFL training school changed due to the continuous coronavirus pandemic, the typical increase of fans can’t go to group practices. Not to reference, there will be no preseason video games whatsoever. So, the Chiefs chose to reward the …