Chiefs star running back opts out of 2020 NFL season

“Damien Williams informed the club of his decision to opt out of the 2020 season,” Veach stated in a declaration. “As an organization, we certainly understand and respect Damien’s choice, knowing it was made in the best interest of his family. He means a lot to our football team as a player and a person, and we’re going to miss having him around this season.”

In 2019, Williams hurried for 498 hurrying lawns and 5 goals, and had 30 receptions for 213 getting lawns. He was just minimal to simply 11 video games due to injuries however played a considerable function for the Chiefs throughout their playoff run, which resulted in a Super Bowl title.

In an AFC Divisional Round success over the Houston Texans, Williams accumulated 3 goals, and a week later on versus the Tennessee Titans, he had another rating with 5 receptions for 44 lawns.

Against the San Francisco 49 ers in the Super Bowl, Williams had 104 hurrying lawns on 17 brings with 2 goals, consisting of a 38- lawn rating to seal the video game later on in the 4th quarter.

Williams’ existence will definitely be missed out on, however the Chiefs prepared LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who will now enter a beginning function with the group and ought to produce right away as the included back.