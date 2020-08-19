Chiefs sign former Dolphins starting safety Adrian Colbert

The Chiefs dealt with a safety require by finalizing former Dolphin Adrian Colbert

We’re unsure how the Chiefs and Brett Veach have any cash staying, however they simply contributed to a really strong secondary that currently consists of Juan Thornhill andTyrann Mathieu Thornhill missed out on the majority of last season thanks to a torn ACL. Just in case catastrophe strikes with either one, Kansas City has actually included Adrian Colbert, who began 5 video games for the Miami Dolphins simply last season under Brian Flores.

Miami got one of the most out of Colbert, who they declared off the Seattle Seahawks practice team simply a year prior. Colbert began 5 video games and made 22 deals with. The 27-year-old will need to go through COVID-19 screening prior to his arrival to Chiefs camp, which must take around 3 days.

Safety Adrian Colbert plans to sign with the Chiefs as soon as he passes the necessary three-day COVID screening, a source informs@YahooSports Colbert, 27, was just recently launched by theMiami Dolphins He played 361 protective snaps for them last season. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) August 19, 2020

What does Colbert contribute to the Chiefs safety core?

The Chiefs starting securities are …