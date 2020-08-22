Chiefs practice with limited fans at Arrowhead Stadium (Photos)

With the 2020 NFL season simply a couple of weeks away, the Chiefs held an open practice at Arrowhead Stadium

The Chiefs are opening Arrowhead Stadium at simply 22 percent capability, a far cry from its height, where Kansas City fans make their voices understood in the kind of 76,000 advocates yelling in unison. This season will be various for football fans all over, however particularly the Chiefs, who are coming off their very first Super Bowl in 50 years. Rather than being invited back house with open arms for a ring event Week 1, the Chiefs will do so with (some) extremely fortunate fans who have actually braved the pandemic and chose to go to the video games as securely as possible.

Such a choice needs to consist of a mask and as much range as possible in between groups. It’s an unusual sight even for an open practice, however it’s revitalizing to understand the Chiefs are taking this as seriously as they should.

The Chiefs open practice looked odd, however it’s something we’ll need to get utilized to

In all, 16,800 fans will be enabled to go to Chiefs house video games. The group is offering tickets to the very first 3 house video games, with season-ticket holders getting leading concern, ought to they want to …