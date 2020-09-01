Chiefs lock up Andy Reid, Brett Veach through 2025 season

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their lineup undamaged. Now, they’re making certain the brain trust remains in location with Andy Reid and Brett Veach remaining in town.

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be an issue for a long, long period of time.

An offseason that included finalizing quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year extension, defensive deal with Chris Jones to a four-year offer and inking tight end Travis Kelce for another half-dozen years in some way improved on Monday afternoon.

In more fantastic news for Chiefs Kingdom, owner Clark Hunt signed both head coach Andy Reid and basic supervisor Brett Veach to contract extensions runningthrough 2025 The monetary terms are concealed as they do not relate to the wage cap.

The #Chiefs are completing brand-new six-year agreements with coach Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach, connecting both to the ruling Super Bowl champs through the 2025 season, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2020

Reid, 62, is coming off the very first Super Bowl win of his head-coaching profession. In 21 years in between Kansas City and the Philadelphia Eagles, he’s generated 207 routine-season wins, sixth-most perpetuity. With the Chiefs, Reid has a record of 77-35 (.688) and has actually just missed out on the playoffs as soon as in 7 projects.

With Reid finalizing on for the next 6 seasons, he’ll coach Mahomes through …