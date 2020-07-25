Chiefs’ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif first player to opt out of NFL season: ‘ I must follow my convictions’

RAVENS’ D.J. FLUKER DECLARES HE’S VICTIM OF DOMESTIC ABUSE; LONGTIME SWEETHEART ARRESTED ON ATTACK CHARGES

“This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life but I must follow my convictions and do what I believe is right for me personally,” his declaration checked out. “Being at the front line during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our healthcare system.”

He continued: “I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients.”

JETS’ JAMAL ADAMS RIPS HEAD COACH ADAM GASE: ‘I DON’ T SEEM LIKE HE’S THE RIGHT LEADER FOR THIS COMPANY’

Chiefs picked Duvernay-Tardif in the 6th round of the 2014 draft out of McGillUniversity He began 27 of his next 30 video games which made him a four-year, $4236 million handle February2017 It would have paid him a base pay of $2.75 million this season with a $750,000 lineup reward.

But the conditions of a voluntary opt out concurred to by the NFL and NFLPA suggests he will just get a $150,000 stipend. Players that opt out for medical factors will get $350,000, sources informed The Associated Press.

Duvernay-Tardif has actually handled a series of injuries given that signing the offer. He fractured his fibula in Week 5 of the 2018 season and was out up until the playoffs, and he missed out on 2 video games with injuries throughout last season’ s Super Bowl run.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He played every offending breeze in the playoffs, assisting the Chiefs rally to beat the San Francisco 49 ers for the title.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.