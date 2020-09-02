Chiefs have interest in Leonard Fournette at right price

CHARLOTTE, NC – OCTOBER 06: Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) makes a cut in the open field throughout the video game in between the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Bank of America Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by William Howard/Icon Sportswire by means of Getty Images)

The Chiefs amazing offseason may not be done right now

When Fournette’s Jacksonville headache lastly concerned an end simply a couple of brief days earlier, the Kansas City Chiefs were viewed as an instant suitor for the 25-year-old. Now that he’s cleared waivers, and hence no longer has a $4 million price tag connected to his name, Brett Veach andCo supposedly have interest in producing an all-LSU backfield with he and novice Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Edwards-Helaire has actually impressed at Chiefs camp, a lot so that he’s the undoubted starter provided Damien Williams’ choice to remain the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The novice can do a bit of whatever, viewed as a ‘jack of all trades’ throughout his time in Baton Rouge as a runner, pass-catcher and even pass-blocker. However, even CEH requires a rest every now …