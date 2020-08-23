Chiefs dodged a bullet in not signing Earl Thomas

The Chiefs practically signed Earl Thomas, however fortunately Baltimore took him up rather

Following the 2018 season where they fell simply except making the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs wished to strengthen their defense as much as possible since that was their undoing, particularly in their AFC Championship Game loss to New England.

They had their sights set on signing Earl Thomas to a 1 year offer worth $12 million and were hoping that he and Tyrann Mathieu– another Pro Bowl- level security they had actually brought in that offseason to attempt and turn things around defensively– might end up being a renowned duo in their secondary.

Well, that never ever pertained to fulfillment, as the Baltimore Ravens dove in with a much larger and much better deal forThomas It was a four-year offer worth $55 million ($ 32 million ensured), which offered Thomas the long-lasting security he preferred.

