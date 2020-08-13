Chiefs are setting themselves up for dynasty after Travis Kelce extension

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce commemorate after Kelce scored a 2nd goal in the 2nd quarter on a pass from Mahomes versus the Houston Texans Sunday,Jan 12, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City,Mo (Jill Toyoshiba/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service through Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs continued their extraordinary offseason by consenting to a beast extension with super star tight end TravisKelce

Has any group ever had a larger or much better offseason in all of expert sports than the Kansas City Chiefs? After winning the Super Bowl in February, the company has actually just made more headings with some extraordinary news.

Fans were thrilled when Patrick Mahomes signed his record-breaking $502 million offer, and were likewise fired up when Chris Jones tattooed his agreement. How worldwide could basic supervisor Brett Veach make things any much better?

On Thursday, the Chiefs supposedly accepted a four-year extension with Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce, keeping him with the group for the next 6 seasons. What a power relocation.