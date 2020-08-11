Chiefs’ Alex Okafor restructures contract in great move by Brett Veach

KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 24: Alex Okafor #97 of the Kansas City Chiefs grabs the take on of Tevin Coleman #26 of the San Francisco 49 ers throughout preseason action at Arrowhead Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Kansas City,Missouri (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

If the Chiefs are going to keep including skill around Patrick Mahomes, they’ll require to get imaginative

Brett Veach certainly comprehends this, which is why he’s connected to some skilled, however possibly somewhat paid too much gamers to reorganize their offers in hopes of maximizing some cap area long-lasting. As great as the Chiefs are, they will unquestionably require more pieces as the years go on. Mahomes’ contract hamstrings them somewhat, however likewise provides the flexibility to approach their franchise QB and make a pitch to maximize some small potatoes (well, to Mahomes anyhow).

Sammy Watkins took less cash to stay on a getting corps with skilled gamers like Mecole Hardman and Tyreek Hill, now the Chiefs’ distinct monetary technique has actually transferred to the protective side of the ball.

Alex Okafor reorganized his offer so the Chiefs can continue to include more skill in the interim

Per Tom Pelissero, Okafor’s brand-new offer will net him near $5 million in 2020, and make him a complimentary representative next offseason. This restricts the Chiefs’ possible strategy to keep