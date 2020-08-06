Chiefs 3rd-round pick opts out of 2020 NFL season

Lucas Niang, #OL35, TCU Horned Frogs (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs novice offending lineman Lucas Niang has actually chosen to choose-out of playing throughout the 2020 season

Due to issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the Chiefs have actually seen numerous gamers choose out of playing throughout the 2020season The list has actually grown on Thursday early morning, with the 3rd recognized Kansas City gamer choosing he will not be wearing this project.

The most current gamer to choose-out stinks lineman Lucas Niang, who the Chiefs chosen in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL Draft back inApril He signs up with fellow lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and running back Damien Williams as the understood Kansas City gamers who have actually chosen they will not be placing on their jerseys and pads this fall.

#Chiefs novice deal with Lucas Niang is deciding out of the 2020 season, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 6, 2020

The Chiefs have actually now seen Lucas Niang, Damien Williams and Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff choose out of the 2020 season

A third-rounder out of TCU, Niang suffered a hip injury in 2019 and had his senior project with the Horned Frogs interrupted since of it. Despite missing out on action last season, the huge 6-foot-6, 315- pounder figured to see early playing time with the Chiefs this fall.

However, fans will …