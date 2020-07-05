Chiefs 18-25 Hurricanes: 14-man Hurricanes end Chiefs’ title hopes | Rugby Union News





Hurricanes celebrate scoring their first take to against the Chiefs

The Hurricanes virtually ended the Chiefs’ Super Rugby Aotearoa title ambitions with a 25-18 victory on Sunday, despite playing almost the whole second half in Hamilton with 14 men.

Hurricanes lock Scott Scrafton was given a yellow card by referee Ben O’Keeffe after a succession of penalties early in the second half, then received a second right after he came back to the field.

O’Keeffe also awarded the house side a penalty take to for Scrafton’s tackle of Damian McKenzie from an offside position.

Scott Scrafton heads to the sinbin

Chiefs flanker Lachlan Boshier scored a try with three minutes remaining to give the house side the opportunity, but they were not able to breach a staunch Hurricanes defence again.

The Chiefs had been tipped to challenge for the Super Rugby title in 2010 and were handily placed with four wins and sitting in fifth in the 15-team competition before it was postponed in March due to the coronavirus.

Sam Cane takes on the Chiefs defence

Warren Gatland’s side, however, have finally lost all of their games in Super Rugby Aotearoa and are out of contention for the title in the 10-week competition between the New Zealand sides.

The Hurricanes had lost their first two games but ran out to a 20-3 lead at halftime with Cobus Van Wyk scoring an early take to, while Du’Plessis Kirifi also crossed and Jordie Barrett landed a penalty from almost 60 metres right before the break.

Ngani Laumape of the Hurricanes fends off Tumua Manu of the Chiefs

McKenzie slotted his second penalty shortly after the restart however the home side were unable to capitalise when Scrafton received his first yellow card.

Instead Van Wyk added his second take to while Scrafton was waiting in the wings to give the Hurricanes a 25-6 lead with about 20 minutes remaining.

The lock returned and received another yellow, however the Chiefs failed to threaten again until Boshier crossed.