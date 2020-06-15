Chief prosecutor’s advisor refutes ‘political decision’ to strip Tsarukyan of immunity – Panorama

Armenian Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan’s advisor Gor Abrahamyan has reacted to opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) lawmaker Naira Zohrabyan’s statement on a “political decision” to strip PAP leader Gagik Tsarukyan of his parliamentary immunity.

“We reiterate that there can be no political decision to file a motion to strip a lawmaker, including Gagik Tsarukyan, of immunity,” Abrahamyan said. “

“Such decisions are made exclusively within the framework of the criminal proceedings based on whether the prosecutor general considers the evidence obtained during the investigation sufficient or insufficient for such a petition to be substantiated,” the advisor said, warning against any attempts to “politicize criminal proceedings getting ahead of events.”

“If there are any legal grounds to petition the National Assembly for such a matter, the Prosecutor’s Office will inform the public about it,” that he stressed.

Naira Zohrabyan took to Facebook on Monday to warn of the principle prosecutor’s intention to enter the parliament on Tuesday and file a motion to strip Gagik Tsarukyan of his immunity, clearing the way for his indictment.

Meanwhile, she said Artur Davtyan still “has a chance to defy the political order.”

Tsarukyan was summoned to the National Security Service on Sunday and questioned there for over eight hours after security forces searched his home earlier. The proceedings were launched against him after the opposition MP decried the government’s coronavirus handling and required its resignation.