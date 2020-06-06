Chief of the General Staff observed activities for maintenance of military equipment at a military base – Panorama

Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan visited one of the military units of the Armed Forces, got familiar with the ongoing activities and organization of daily service.

As the press service at the ministry reported, Artak Davtyan observed the course of the implementation of the operations, daily activities for the maintenance of armament and military equipment.

At the end of the visit, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan gave instructions to the commanders of the subdivisions on the organization of the military service and increase of the efficiency of the combat readiness trainings and maintenance of of military equipment.