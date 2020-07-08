Chiedozie Ogbene declares for Republic of Ireland after impressive season with Rotherham | Football News





Chiedozie Ogbene has been working his way through the ranks in England

The FAI has confirmed they will have begun paperwork on the eligibility process for Chiedozie Ogbene to represent the Republic of Ireland.

The Nigeria-born 23-year-old moved to Cork aged seven with his family in 2005. He played with Cork City’s senior side for 2 yrs, featuring in the Rebel Army’s FAI Cup triumph in 2016, before switching to Limerick.

After moving to England, that he played with Brentford and Exeter before settling with Rotherham this past year. He impressed throughout the truncated League One season, helping the Millers achieve promotion to the Championship.

He is seeking to work his way in to Kenny’s plans

Pacy winger Ogbene finished the season with 29 appearances and one goal for the medial side. He drew praise through the season for his showings, including an objective and two assists in Rotherham’s 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers.

The news comes as Stephen Kenny prepares for his first game in control of the Boys in Green. Ireland face Bulgaria and Finland in September in the UEFA Nations League, prior to the crucial Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia in October.